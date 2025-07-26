School goes on, but building yet to come up in Sirsa

At Badopal village in Fatehabad district, under the Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency, the construction of a Kendriya Vidyalaya building approved way back in 2014 has still not started. The village panchayat had already provided 8 acres for the school, but despite this, the project remains stuck.

Since 2017, the school has been functioning but only from a temporary structure inside a primary school. Due to the lack of proper infrastructure, students are missing out on a quality learning environment.

The biggest setback is the school’s inability to offer classes for students for Class XI and Class XII, which is limiting higher education opportunities for the students from the village and surrounding areas.

Concerned about the prolonged delay, Sirsa MP Kumari Selja has written to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, urging him to step in and prioritise the construction of the school building. She stated that completing the building would help turn the Kendriya Vidyalaya into a model educational institution and ensure quality education for rural students. The villagers and parents now hope the matter receives urgent attention so that future generations can study without barriers.