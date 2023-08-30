School inundated, pupils shifted to other institutions

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 29

A private school in Gurugram has been inundated in stinking stagnant water coming out of a drain for the past two months. In a compelling situation, the school management has temporarily shut down the institution and shifted the 600 students to other schools so that their education does not suffer at the crucial period of the academic session.

The school management has alleged that they have approached the district administration and officials of the local body many times to get rid of the drain water flowing into the school premises but no one has listened to their problem.

The water in the private school located on the Gurugram-Rewari road, just before Harsaru village, on the Dwarka Expressway first entered on June 24 at the onset of monsoon. Since then, it has been a nightmare for the students who have been shifted to other schools.

The director of the managing committee of the school, Vinnu Calvin Bhatti, alleged that the construction of the drain along the Dwarka Expressway, which was incomplete led to the flooding in the low-lying area near the highway.

At present, the water is stagnant and emanating foul smell in the area. It has also become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. The District Magistrate of Gurugram, Nishant Yadav, said he would visit the school and ask the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) to improve the situation.

