School lecturers hold protest against transfer drive in Karnal

Karnal, August 24
Alleging flaws in the general transfer drive, the Haryana School Lecturers Association (HSLA) today started a protest in the city. They started dharna and indefinite relay fast outside Mini Secretariat to press for their demands.
Bir Singh Rana, a protesting lecturer, said the Education Minister and the OSD to the CM were not talking on facts. “The government wants to shut down schools. The MIS portal has several issues that need to be rectified. Fabricated facts are being presented, while the actual position is different,” he said.
Satpal Sindhu said HSLA members held a protest against flaws in the transfer drive, at Panchkula on Monday, but nobody was there to give a patient hearing to them. “We have decided to start an agitation at Karnal from today,” he added. They said they would continue their protest so long as the flaws were not rectified.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
SIT summons Sukhbir Badal for questioning in Kotkapura firing case on Aug 30
Has been asked to appear before the SIT at Punjab Police Off...
Pakistani intruder shot at as BSF troops foil narcotics smuggling bid in J-K’s Samba
8 packets containing about 8kg of narcotics, likely to be he...
Sonali Phogat’s kin agree to autopsy, demand procedure to be video-graphed
Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka on Wednesday claimed she was mu...
Sonali Phogat had called her sister before death; 'she wanted to talk on WhatsApp, but cut the phone and didn't pick it up again'
Sonali's sister said she had complained of ‘feeling uneasy a...
Nurse killed, another injured as armed men attack them with swords at hostel of Jalandhar hospital
Police suspect it to be a case of love affair or personal en...