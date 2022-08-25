School lecturers hold protest against transfer drive in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, August 24

Alleging flaws in the general transfer drive, the Haryana School Lecturers Association (HSLA) today started a protest in the city. They started dharna and indefinite relay fast outside Mini Secretariat to press for their demands.

Bir Singh Rana, a protesting lecturer, said the Education Minister and the OSD to the CM were not talking on facts. “The government wants to shut down schools. The MIS portal has several issues that need to be rectified. Fabricated facts are being presented, while the actual position is different,” he said.

Satpal Sindhu said HSLA members held a protest against flaws in the transfer drive, at Panchkula on Monday, but nobody was there to give a patient hearing to them. “We have decided to start an agitation at Karnal from today,” he added. They said they would continue their protest so long as the flaws were not rectified.

#karnal #Panchkula