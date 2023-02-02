School receives threat message, FIR registered

Gurugram, February 1
A private school operator filed a complaint against an unknown person who sent a threat message on the mobile phone of the school reception, demanding Rs 2 lakh extortion. An FIR was registered at the Sector 9 A police station.
According to the complaint filed by operator Raju Rajbhar, the message was received on the same mobile number many times between January 28 and January 30. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the unknown accused under Sections 387 (extortion), 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) of the IPC on Tuesday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
RBI asks banks about exposure to Adani group firms
Overseas ramifications as Boris Johnson’s brother quits link...
Adani-Hindenburg issue rocks Parliament; Congress-led Opposition seeks JPC or SC-monitored probe
Both Houses adjourned for the day amid uproar over Adani iss...
J-K police arrest govt employee involved in twin blasts in Jammu’s Narwal; recover perfume IED from him
DGP said Arif was being handled by a Pak-based LeT terrorist...
Delhi excise policy: Part of 'scam' kickbacks used in AAP's Goa election campaign, claims ED
CM Kejriwal says all the cases filed by ED are fake and they...
CBI registers preliminary enquiry against Jalandhar police commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal
IPS officer has been accused of corruption and misconduct du...