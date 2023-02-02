School receives threat message, FIR registered

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, February 1

A private school operator filed a complaint against an unknown person who sent a threat message on the mobile phone of the school reception, demanding Rs 2 lakh extortion. An FIR was registered at the Sector 9 A police station.

According to the complaint filed by operator Raju Rajbhar, the message was received on the same mobile number many times between January 28 and January 30. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the unknown accused under Sections 387 (extortion), 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) of the IPC on Tuesday.

#gurugram