School staff in dock for telling students to vote for a party

Mahendragarh, May 18
Returning Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Monika Gupta has recommended disciplinary action against the head and a postgraduate teacher (physics) of Government Senior Secondary School, Neerpur, for the violation of the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections.
In a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer, Haryana, the RO has said the district administration had received a complaint accusing school head Neetu and teacher Kuldeep Sharma of making an appeal to the school students to vote for a particular political party.
She instructed the Assistant Returning Officer (Narnaul), the Nodal Officer (complaint portal) and District Social Welfare Officer to inquire into the matter.
“The school head and the teacher were found guilty of violating the model code of conduct. The RO has recommended disciplinary action against the duo,” the district spokesman claimed.
