School vacation extended in 49 Sirsa villages

Sirsa, July 18
Deputy Commissioner Parth Gupta has ordered the closure of all government and private schools, including playschools, till July 22 in 49 villages near the Ghaggar river embankments in Sirsa district. The DC said the flow of water in the Ghaggar was unchanged due to which there was a possibility of flood in these sensitive villages.
“Residents should be careful in such a situation. Keeping in view the public interest and the safety of the students, the vacation period has been extended in these schools. District Education Officer and District Elementary Education Officer will ensure the implementation of these orders,” he said.
