Schoolchildren ask educated grown-ups to shun crackers

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, October 20

With a view to creating awareness amongst residents on alarming rise in environmental pollution and celebrating a cracker-free Diwali, a group of schoolchildren took out a bicycle rally in the city today.

The rally culminated at Mahatma Gandhi Park in Model Town, where the children staged a ‘satyagraha’ to dissuade the residents from the use of firecrackers. Carrying placards, they also formed a human chain and raised slogans, giving the message of eco-friendly festivities. “It is strange to observe that even educated people celebrate Diwali by bursting firecrackers, which add to air and noise pollution. We appeal to the residents to set a good example for others by celebrating the festival in a pleasant and orderly manner,” said Satyam, one of the rally participants.

“The children also visited a few prominent city residents and urged them to support their campaign of a cracker-free and pollution-free Diwali,” said head teacher Naresh, who led the rallyists. Several academicians, journalists, professionals and traders extended their support to the children’s campaign.