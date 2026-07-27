Schoolgirls who protested in support of Sonam Wangchuk influenced by social media: Inquiry report

A fact-finding inquiry conducted into a protest demonstration staged by some girl students of a government school in support of social activist Sonam Wangchuk has concluded that the schoolgirls held the protest under the influence of social media.

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"It was found during the inquiry that some Class XII girl students were influenced by social media and decided to support the recent demonstration at Jantar Mantar. Thinking that their parents and school authorities would not allow them to participate, they staged the protest demonstration some distance away from their school after school hours," states the inquiry report, a copy of which is with The Tribune.

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The report states that during counselling, the schoolgirls admitted that they should not have staged the protest demonstration and promised not to engage in such activities during their studies in the future.

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"The parents of the schoolchildren also admonished them and advised them not to do so in the future," it adds.

The inquiry committee, headed by the local Block Education Officer (BEO), stated in its report that it had found no evidence indicating that any staff member of the school had instigated the students to hold the protest.

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"Neither any staff member nor the principal had any knowledge of the protest by the schoolgirls," the report maintained.

However, despite being exonerated by the inquiry committee, the principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Kanina Mandi (Mahendragarh), has been placed under suspension.

The matter pertains to July 17, and the suspension order was issued under Rule 5 of the Haryana Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 2016, on July 21.

Principal Naresh Kumar, who is physically challenged, has been making rounds of government offices seeking reinstatement.

The Education Department Officers Association, Mahendragarh, has sought the withdrawal of the suspension order, stating that suspending the principal despite his being exonerated by the probe panel was unjust.

Representatives of various social organisations and other prominent residents of Kanina Mandi have also sought the principal's reinstatement, claiming that he has been discharging his duties sincerely and responsibly.

When contacted for his comments, Mahendragarh District Education Officer (DEO) Dr Vishweshwar maintained that the inquiry was not initiated by the Education Department but by the district administration on the directions of the state authorities.