Home / Haryana / Schools, anganwadi centres in Kaithal’s Guhla subdivision to remain closed on September 5

Schools, anganwadi centres in Kaithal’s Guhla subdivision to remain closed on September 5

The public has also been instructed not to go towards fields in waterlogged or flood-prone areas
Tribune News Service
Kaithal, Updated At : 09:28 PM Sep 04, 2025 IST
Photo for representation. iStock
In view of the rising water level of the Ghaggar river, Deputy Commissioner Preeti has ordered that all schools and anganwadi centres in Guhla subdivision remain closed on September 5. The decision has been taken in public interest under the powers conferred by Section 34 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

She said that the situation in the district is under control and urged the public not to panic, assuring people that the administration stands with them at all times.

She further advised citizens not to step out of their homes unnecessarily and to keep their cattle and other animals indoors. During this period of heavy rainfall, people have been asked to avoid unnecessary travel. The public has also been instructed not to go towards fields in waterlogged or flood-prone areas. Any violation of these orders will invite action under the relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. These orders come into immediate effect and will remain in force till further notice.

