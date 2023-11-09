Schools shut in Panipat, Sonepat

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, November 8

The District Administration on Wednesday decided to close schools in Panipat from November 9 to 13 and Sonepat on November 9 and 10 for pupils of the pre-primary to Class XII due to the ongoing severity of air quality index in both districts.

The air quality index (AQI) in Sonepat has been in the 'severe' category for the past one week. Similarly, in Panipat the AQI has been in the very poor' category for the past one week.

Virender Kumar Dahiya, DC, Panipat, and President, District Disaster Management Authority in his order said following the recommendations of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and Pollution Control Commission all schools, including government and private schools up to Class XII would be shut from November 9 onwards. However, DC Dahiya has already ordered closing of the schools for pupils of thepre-nursery classes to Class V on Tuesday evening.

Manoj Kumar, DC, Sonepat, said the condition was very serious in the district. Keeping the safeguards of the health of children and well-being of the citizens, it has been decided to close all government and private schools from pre-nursery to Class XII, including all anganwaris for two days from November 9 to November 10, the DC said.

