Schools shut on September 2 in 17 villages of Kurukshetra due to heavy rain, waterlogging
Order issued by District Education Officer Vinod Kaushik
Advertisement
A one-day off has been declared in government and private schools of 17 villages of Shahabad and Pehowa blocks due to heavy rain and waterlogging.
Advertisement
In an order issued on Monday evening, District Education Officer Vinod Kaushik announced a holiday on September 2 in schools of 17 villages.
The villages include Karah, Adhoya, Gangheri, Diwana, Azmatpur, Khajanpur, Tabra, Naisi, and Jalbhera of Pehowa block, and Jhansa, Malikpur, Gumti, Dayalnagar Bazigar Colony, Madanpur, Tangore, Kathwa, and Mughal Majra of Shahabad block.
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement