Home / Haryana / Schools shut on September 2 in 17 villages of Kurukshetra due to heavy rain, waterlogging

Schools shut on September 2 in 17 villages of Kurukshetra due to heavy rain, waterlogging

Order issued by District Education Officer Vinod Kaushik
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 10:01 PM Sep 01, 2025 IST
The swollen Markanda river has surged into agricultural fields across Shahabad in Kurukshetra.
A one-day off has been declared in government and private schools of 17 villages of Shahabad and Pehowa blocks due to heavy rain and waterlogging.

In an order issued on Monday evening, District Education Officer Vinod Kaushik announced a holiday on September 2 in schools of 17 villages.

The villages include Karah, Adhoya, Gangheri, Diwana, Azmatpur, Khajanpur, Tabra, Naisi, and Jalbhera of Pehowa block, and Jhansa, Malikpur, Gumti, Dayalnagar Bazigar Colony, Madanpur, Tangore, Kathwa, and Mughal Majra of Shahabad block.

