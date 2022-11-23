Schools to get dual desks

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 22

Haryana Education Minister Kanwarpal Gujjar said for seating arrangement of students in classrooms, dual desks were being purchased in primary, secondary, and senior secondary schools of 26 blocks of all 22 districts in the state.

An amount of about Rs 95 crore will be spent on making this arrangement. These desks will be delivered to respective schools in the first phase by January 31, 2023.

Presiding over a meeting of senior officials of the Education Department here today, the Education Minister said about 1.41 lakh dual desks would be purchased in schools of all blocks of the state. An order had been issued for making this arrangement. He said an order would be issued to provide dual desks in 23 block schools by December 31, 2022, while it would be made available in the remaining schools of 60 blocks by 2023.

Gujjar further said 65,501 desks would be made available for students of Class V, 36,168 desks for Class VI to VIII students and 39,208 desks for Class IX to XII students in 26 blocks of the state. He said making arrangements for dual desk and repair work, about Rs 17 crore and Rs 57 crore would be required for the Secondary Education and Elementary Education Departments, respectively.