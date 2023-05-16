Schools with 100 students in Classes 9, 10 upgraded

Tribune News Service

Sirsa, May 15

In a major announcement, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the secondary schools in the villages, which had 100 students in Classes 9 and 10 last year, would be upgraded to senior secondary schools. With this announcement, 137 schools across the state have been upgraded with immediate effect.

The Chief Minister made this announcement today while addressing a Jan Samvad programme at Bani village in the Rania Assembly constituency.

Khattar said the state government had decided to make provision of a senior secondary school within a radius of 5 km to provide relief to the students from travelling long distances for education.

On the request of the candidates for the recruitment of PGT Punjabi teachers, the CM said a demand for the recruitment would be sent by the department by June 30 and the recruitment process would start soon. He also agreed to consider the demand of Bhambhoor gram panchayat to upgrade the middle school to high school, if it met the criteria.