Schoolteachers resent non-academic duties

Tribune News Service

Ambala, December 11

The deployment of government schoolteachers for the correction and updation of Parivar Pehchan Patras (PPPs) has triggered resentment among them.

Unhappy with the duties assigned to teachers, the Ambala unit of the Rajkiya Prathmik Shikshak Sangh has decided to submit a memorandum to the Additional Deputy Commissioner on Tuesday.

Ambala president of the sangh Amit Chhabra said, “The teachers have been deployed for non-academic work on weekends which is not acceptable. Instead of deploying government teachers, the government should get the work done through the common service centres. The majority of the beneficiaries want their income in the Parivar Pehchan Patras to be corrected, which is not allowed. Moreover, the website is also not working properly. While the first phase of the drive was completed today, the second phase will be held from December 16 to 18. We will express our resentment and submit a memorandum to the Additional Deputy Commissioner on Tuesday.”

To prepare new Parivar Pehchan Patras, resolve grievances and make corrections, a mega drive is being organised at the village and ward level in urban areas.

It will help the beneficiaries to get required changes made in their Parivar Pehchan Patras and get benefits under various schemes.

Memorandum to be submitted to ADC

