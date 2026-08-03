Science exposes ‘miracles’: Haryana Vigyan Manch launches anti-superstition drive in Rohtak

The Haryana Vigyan Manch organised a three-day state-level workshop on “Scientific Explanation of Miracles” in Rohtak with an aim to promote scientific temper and create awareness against superstition and fraudulent practices.

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Prof Narendra Nayak, president of the Federation of Indian Rationalist Associations (FIRA), from Karnataka, while speaking as the keynote resource person said superstition and blind faith could only be eradicated through scientific temper, education and improved healthcare facilities.

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Debunking various so-called "miracles", Nayak demonstrated how self-styled godmen and tantriks exploited people by performing tricks and claiming supernatural powers. “Many such individuals are selling unverified medicines and products in the name of curing incurable diseases, thereby endangering public health as these products are neither scientifically validated nor officially approved,” he claimed.

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He further said that while such godmen earlier relied on simple tricks whose explanations were relatively easy to understand, they now employed techniques such as 'mind reading' and used social media extensively to spread superstition and mislead people. “During the workshop, participants witnessed demonstrations and scientific explanations of several popular "miracles", including mock surgery without incisions, reading while blindfolded, eating fire, producing sweets, cutting and restoring a rope, ash emerging from idols, lifting a pot filled with rice using a knife, claiming to see ghosts, lifting a person with fingers and hypnosis,” said Dr Ranbir Dahiya, a prominent leader of the manch, adding that around 40 participants from different districts of Haryana attended the workshop.

Presenting the future action plan, Satbir Nagal, another leader of the manch, said similar awareness programmes would be organised across all districts of Haryana to expose “fraudulent” miracle claims and promote scientific thinking. Pramod Gauri spoke on the challenges facing the country and the vision for India's future.

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The proceedings were conducted by secretary Krishna Vats, while among those present were Ramesh Chandra, Ishwar Nastik, Dr Ram Kanwar from the Punjab Tarksheel Society, Dr Pawan, Dr Sispal, Krishna Malik, Ran Singh, Dr Santosh Mudgil, Chitra, Dr Madan and Narayan from Jharkhand.