Science festival organised

Hisar: A week-long nationwide mega science festival 'Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate' is going on in Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology, Hisar, in which 360 students participated. On the third day, science and technology based documentary, animation and video art were played for participants for easing and to concretise science learning. Speakers explained major milestones in the timeline of Indian Modern science and technology. In this sequence, Dr Rupesh Kumar Chaubey, a renowned scientist of DRDO described DRDO's participation in science and showcased its achievements. Dr KC Bansal, Former Director, National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resource, New Delhi, talked about the milestones of innovations in modern plant science and technology.

Students felicitated

Rewari: The yoga science department at Indira Gandhi University (IGU) felicitated its students who qualified JRF/NET examination organised by the University Grant Commission (UGC). This year, 10 students of Yoga Science Department of the university cleared this exam, out of which two --Vikas Saini and Kaushilya qualified for JRF and eight -- Sheetal, Sheela, Monika Chaudhary, Nikki Saini, Lokesh, Sayonara, Neeru, Khushboo, qualified for NET. Prof SK Gakhar, Vice-Chancellor and Prof Pramod Bhardwaj, Registrar, congratulated the students for this achievement and also congratulated the faculty of the department for helping and motivating the students.

JC Bose varsity to promote research

Faridabad: The Vice-Chancellor of JC Bose University, Prof Sushil Kumar Tomar, has expressed his commitment to promote research oriented eco-system in the university. While interacting with the representatives of the alumni association of the university, Dr Tomar said researchers would be provided with more opportunities to conduct quality research in emerging technological areas. The Vice-Chancellor applauded the idea put forward by the alumni association to promote university-industry linkage and to conduct industry oriented research. Claiming that he was also an ardent researcher, Tomar said that he was of the view that the research should be solution oriented and must benefit the society.

Webinar on professional ethics

Ambala: The commerce department of Gandhi Memorial National College, Ambala Cantt, organised a one-day national webinar under the chairmanship of college principal Dr Rajpal Singh on the theme "Professional ethics". Around 125 participants participated in the webinar. Presiding over the programme, Principal Dr Rajpal Singh while welcoming the chief guest stated that along with rights, it was also relevant to talk about duties. He said in the professional field, ethical considerations could be analysed either from an individual point of view or collectively. Programme convener Dr Suman highlighted the main points. Dr VK Jain, head, commerce department highlighted the academic achievements and experiences of the chief guest and shared his views on the subject with everyone.