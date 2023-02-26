Scientific investigation needed in Bhiwani killings, says minister

Tribune News Service

Karnal, February 25

Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij on Saturday emphasised scientific investigation in the death of Nasir-Junaid, residents of the Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, who were allegedly kidnapped by cow vigilantes and their bodies were found inside a burnt vehicle at Loharu in Bhiwani a few days ago.

“The matter belongs to the Rajasthan Police and its jurisdiction is also Rajasthan, where the Congress government is in power. I would like to say the police should conduct a scientific investigation instead of ‘using force’ which has a reaction,” said Vij while interacting with mediapersons at the residence of Gharaunda MLA Harvinder Kalyan.

On the issue of the law and order situation in the state, Vij said they were ensuring law and order across the state. “We have started Dial 112 and its average reach timing is eight minutes, which means our police vehicle is reaching spot in eight minutes,” the Home Minister said.

Vij referred to the state Budget as a people Budget and said all sections of society had been taken care of. He praised the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the PM has given a target to make India a developed country by 2047.

He took a dig at the Congress party’s ‘hath se hath jodo yatra’, and said that before doing this, the Congress leaders should end factions in the party. “Bhupinder Singh Hooda should shake hand with Kiran Chaudhary and Kumari Selja first,” he added.