Scrap 15-yr-old govt vehicles: CS

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 20

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal has issued directives to scrap all government/entity-owned vehicles in the state that attained the age of 15 years on April 1.

The process will be facilitated through registered vehicle scrapping facilities. The Additional Chief Secretary, Finance, has been requested to allocate funds for the replacement of these vehicles.

As per the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, the certificate of registration for motor vehicles owned by the Central Government, state government, or UTs, MCs or panchayats, state transport undertakings established under the Road Transport Corporation Act, 1950, and the Companies Act, 2013, public sector undertakings, autonomous bodies owned or controlled by the Central or state governments shall not be renewed after reaching the age of 15 years with effect from April 1, the directive added.