Scrap dealer shot dead over ‘business rivalry’ in Gurugram, 7 booked

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 2

A 30-year-old scrap dealer was gunned down, allegedly by two brothers and their accomplices, on the Bhoda Khurd road here last night.

An FIR has been registered against seven persons at the Bilaspur police station. Three special teams are conducting raids to arrest the accused, but to no avail so far. The deceased was identified as Sumit Chauhan of Bhoda Kalan (Beta Patti) village. The incident occurred late Thursday night. The murder might be the result of a business rivalry, sources in the police said.

Sumit Chauhan

According to a complaint filed by deceased’s father Dinesh Kumar, he and his son were on way back home after serving food to their workers around 10 pm yesterday. Sumit was riding pillion on a bike being driven by his friend Mahesh, while he himself was riding another bike, he said.

“When they reached the Bhoda Khurd road, around six persons, including two brothers, came on three bikes and opened fire at my son. Sumit fell down after being shot in the back. Assailants fired seven rounds on him and fled. Due to Sumit’s hard work, his business has grown and some people were jealous of him. I want strict action against the accused,” he said.

Sumit was taken to Medanta Hospital where doctors declared him “brought dead”. An case was registered against the two brothers under Sections 302 (murder) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at the Bilaspur police station.

The accused were identified as Jogender (alias Kalu Ram) and his brother Harender (alias Hunny), Prahlad, Mohit, Bittu, Amit and Bhupender (alias Bholu), said the police.

“We handed over the body to the family after a post-mortem examination. All accused have been identified and we are conducting raids to arrest them. They will be arrested soon,” said Manbir Singh, DCP, Manesar.

Residents worried on lawlessness

Three murders in a day in Gurugram have left the residents terrified. Two out of these were shootouts where a local BJP man and a scrap dealer were gunned down

Though the reason behind the shootouts was personal enmity, residents are raising questions on the security of the common man and rampant lawlessness

Gurugram has reported 48 murders in 2022 so far, with 90 per cent cases having been cracked

