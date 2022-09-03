 Scrap dealer shot dead over ‘business rivalry’ in Gurugram, 7 booked : The Tribune India

Scrap dealer shot dead over ‘business rivalry’ in Gurugram, 7 booked

Scrap dealer shot dead over ‘business rivalry’ in Gurugram, 7 booked

Grieving family members of scrap dealer Sumit Chauhan at a mortuary in Gurugram on Friday. Tribune photo: S Chandan

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 2

A 30-year-old scrap dealer was gunned down, allegedly by two brothers and their accomplices, on the Bhoda Khurd road here last night.

An FIR has been registered against seven persons at the Bilaspur police station. Three special teams are conducting raids to arrest the accused, but to no avail so far. The deceased was identified as Sumit Chauhan of Bhoda Kalan (Beta Patti) village. The incident occurred late Thursday night. The murder might be the result of a business rivalry, sources in the police said.

Sumit Chauhan

According to a complaint filed by deceased’s father Dinesh Kumar, he and his son were on way back home after serving food to their workers around 10 pm yesterday. Sumit was riding pillion on a bike being driven by his friend Mahesh, while he himself was riding another bike, he said.

“When they reached the Bhoda Khurd road, around six persons, including two brothers, came on three bikes and opened fire at my son. Sumit fell down after being shot in the back. Assailants fired seven rounds on him and fled. Due to Sumit’s hard work, his business has grown and some people were jealous of him. I want strict action against the accused,” he said.

Sumit was taken to Medanta Hospital where doctors declared him “brought dead”. An case was registered against the two brothers under Sections 302 (murder) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at the Bilaspur police station.

The accused were identified as Jogender (alias Kalu Ram) and his brother Harender (alias Hunny), Prahlad, Mohit, Bittu, Amit and Bhupender (alias Bholu), said the police.

“We handed over the body to the family after a post-mortem examination. All accused have been identified and we are conducting raids to arrest them. They will be arrested soon,” said Manbir Singh, DCP, Manesar.

Residents worried on lawlessness

  • Three murders in a day in Gurugram have left the residents terrified. Two out of these were shootouts where a local BJP man and a scrap dealer were gunned down
  • Though the reason behind the shootouts was personal enmity, residents are raising questions on the security of the common man and rampant lawlessness
  • Gurugram has reported 48 murders in 2022 so far, with 90 per cent cases having been cracked

#Bilaspur #gurugram

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala’s father receives ‘death threat’ email from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

2
Punjab

Coming up, Rs 400-crore Mahindra group's Swaraj tractor plant in Mohali

3
Delhi

Paytm transaction of Rs 100 helps Delhi Police solve Rs 6 crore robbery; 3 held

4
Brand Connect

[Attention] Super Slim Keto Gummies Reviews [Gummy Bears in Canada] SCAM EXPOSED ALERT!

5
Haryana

Woman dies after being pushed from moving train for resisting sexual assault in Haryana's Tohana

6
Entertainment

Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid hooking up after split from Camila, 'it's casual and not a constant thing'

7
Nation

INS Vikrant is collective effort of past govts, says Congress; accuses Modi of ‘hypocrisy’ for taking credit

8
Chandigarh

3 injured as speeding BMW car rams into tree in Chandigarh

9
Nation

Gang acquires railway tickets worth Rs 28 crore illegally, sells at high profit; six nabbed

10
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh gets 'threat' via email from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Don't Miss

View All
In UP's Farrukhabad, 'jail ka khana' gets 5-star FSSAI rating
Nation

In UP's Farrukhabad, 'jail ka khana' gets 5-star FSSAI rating

This Nawanshahr village has its own Android app
Jalandhar

This Nawanshahr village has its own Android app

Jail food bags 5-star FSSAI rating in UP’s Farrukhabad
Nation

Jail food bags 5-star FSSAI rating in UP’s Farrukhabad

UP woman stages own kidnapping; twist to story was when her ‘abductors blackmailed her to seek Rs 10 lakh ransom from her parents’
Trending

UP woman stages own abduction; there is a twist to the story as her abductors 'blackmail' her and seek Rs 10 lakh in ransom from her parents

The making of Sikh scripture
Amritsar

The making of Sikh scripture - Guru Granth Sahib

ULB Dept paid ~42 cr to firm for ~18-cr survey
Haryana

Urban Local Bodies Dept paid Rs 42 cr to firm for Rs 18-cr survey in Haryana

Cancer not a death sentence, says ovarian cancer survivor Manisha Koirala
Nation

Cancer not a death sentence, says ovarian cancer survivor Manisha Koirala

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya: MEA
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya: MEA

Top News

Congress to hold mass protest rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan against price rice, GST, unemployment on Sunday

Congress to hold mass protest rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan against price rice, GST, unemployment on Sunday

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and a host of party l...

Noted journalist P Sainath announces returning Basavashree award after pontiff's arrest

Noted journalist P Sainath announces returning Basavashree award after pontiff's arrest

In a series of tweets on Friday, Sainath makes his decision ...

3 high-profile men named in kabaddi player murder case

3 high-profile men named in kabaddi player murder case

Sandeep Nangal Ambian was killed at a kabaddi tournament at ...

3 injured as speeding BMW car bangs into a tree in Chandigarh

3 injured as speeding BMW car rams into tree in Chandigarh

Eyewitnesses say the speeding BMW driver coming from the Tra...

Sonali Phogat's bedroom, wardrobe searched; 3 diaries recovered from locker

Sonali Phogat's bedroom, wardrobe searched; 3 diaries recovered from locker


Cities

View All

Church vandalism: Cops tell religious shrines’ mgmt to install CCTV cameras

Church vandalism: Cops tell religious shrines' management to install CCTV cameras

Christian body moves Punjab and Haryana High Court for protection of churches

Owners of unauthorised buildings in vicinity of Golden Temple seek regularisation, ready to pay fee

Rs 748 lakh plan for upgrading sports infra in Amritsar

Punjab Roadways, Punbus, PRTC workers demand regular jobs

Govt mulls plastic park in Bathinda region

Punjab Govt mulls plastic park in Bathinda region

Husband 'slaps' AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur, video viral

Elderly Bathinda farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

65-year-old Bathinda farmer commits suicide at protest outside district administrative complex in Muktsar

3 injured as speeding BMW car bangs into a tree in Chandigarh

3 injured as speeding BMW car rams into tree in Chandigarh

Panchkula rehri market fire: Hundreds lose lone source of livelihood

Panchkula Sector 9 rehri market reduced to rubble in blaze

Haryana Government offers Rs 25K initial relief to Panchkula fire victims

Leasehold to freehold: Remove building violations for conversion, says Chandigarh Housing Board

1,842 cases disposed of in 4 days, says Chief Justice of India UU Lalit

1,842 cases disposed of in 4 days, says Chief Justice of India UU Lalit

Chaos at Delhi airport after 2 flights cancelled

Delhi resident dies in accident on Manali NH

Paytm transaction of Rs 100 helps Delhi Police solve Rs 6 crore robbery; 3 held

AAP asks PM Modi to sack Delhi L-G for 'illegal award of contract to daughter' during his term at KVIC

3 high-profile men named in kabaddi player murder case

3 high-profile men named in kabaddi player murder case

Clean-up begins at Guru Gobind Singh Stadium after ‘Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan’ event

Dwarf disease: Doaba farmers report stunted paddy growth, fear low produce

Cops review security at religious sites after Tarn Taran church vandalism

This Nawanshahr village has its own Android app

LIT starts removing concrete, interlocking tiles around trees

Ludhiana Improvement Trust starts removing concrete, interlocking tiles around trees

Amritsar IED case: Crime branch grills accused brought from jail

Bharat Bhushan Ashu case: Money from tender scam invested in property? VB inquires

Owner of Society Cinema in Ludhiana shoots self at residence

Ludhiana: Resident fails to pay property tax, workshop sealed

Four faint as pupils spray perfume in classroom

Four faint in Rajpura as pupils spray perfume in classroom

Punjab Govt mulls sops for industry using stubble

32-kg single-use plastic seized by Patiala civic body

Gang of interstate smugglers busted, 35K ltr ENA seized by Excise Department, Patiala police

Will complete project to beautify Patiala's two rivulets, says minister Nijjar