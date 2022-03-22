Gurugram: Scrap dealers by day, thieves by night

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 21

The Sector 31 crime branch has busted a gang of thieves and arrested six persons. The accused used to be scrap dealers by the day and thieves by night.

The used to marked closed houses, shops and factories, then committed the crime at night.

The accused have been identified as Javir Ali, Sattar Ali, Mansoor, Mohammad Firoz, Dinesh and Farman, alias Guddu, all natives of UP’s Bareli district and currently living as tenants in Sararaswati Enclave on Pataudi Road. They have confessed to a dozen of thefts in the past three months.

A team led by Inspector Anand Yadav, head of the Sector 31 crime unit, nabbed them from different places on Sunday.

“The accused used to collect scrap during the day and did the recee of the houses, shops and factory, which were closed for days and then broke into them at night. They used to keep illegal weapons with them while committing the theft. The investigation is on. We are questioning them and I hope many other cases will also be solved,” said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, crime.