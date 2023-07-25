‘Scrapping of canal projects, illegal mining led to floods’

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 24

The scrapping of major canal projects and rampant illegal mining in the state’s rivers were the primary reasons for the recent floods in Haryana, Shivalik Vikas Manch, a social organisation, alleged here on Sunday.

Vijay Bansal, chairman of the organisation, alleged that the scrapping of the Tajewala-Raipur Rani and Dadupur Nalvi canal projects had led to large-scale damage to life and property in recent floods in three districts of the Shivalik region — Panchkula, Ambala and Yamnunangar. If the current government had gone ahead with the construction of these canal projects, the damage caused by the floodwater could have been minimised as the rainwater could have been channelised properly, Bansal said.

Similarly, rampant illegal mining in the state’s rivers, including the Yamuna, the Ghaggar and the Tangri, led to the change in the course of these rivers, creating havoc in agricultural lands and residential areas. Strict implementation of the ban on illegal mining could lessen the damage caused by floods in future, Bansal, who is also the senior vice-president of the Haryana Kisan Congress, added.

#Illegal Mining