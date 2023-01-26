Screening of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan disrupted in Faridabad, 7 held

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, January 25

The first day of the screening of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Pathaan’ was allegedly disrupted by the Bajrang Dal activists at a mall in Sector 37 here today. A total of seven persons have been arrested, and a case of violence and disturbance of public peace has been registered by the police.

The incident occurred when over 100 persons, carrying sticks in their hands, entered the multiplex. The protesters raised slogans against the actor, tore posters and damaged property inside the mall and the multiplex. “A probe has been launched into the matter,” said a police official. All remaining suspects would be nabbed after identification, he added.

#faridabad #shah rukh khan