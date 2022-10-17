 Criminal nexus: Yamunanagar screening plant owners show 'fake' record, booked for illegal mining : The Tribune India

Criminal nexus: Yamunanagar screening plant owners show 'fake' record, booked for illegal mining

Criminal nexus: Yamunanagar screening plant owners show 'fake' record, booked for illegal mining

A screening plant in Yamunanagar district. FILE PHOTO



Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, October 16

The Mines and Geology Department, Yamunanagar, have detected a unique case of illegal mining.

SHOWED PURCHASE FROM CHARKHI DADRI

  • The owners of a screening plant of Yamunanagar have shown in their record that they purchased 2843.96 MT raw mining material from Charkhi Dadri
  • However, as per the Mines and Geology Department, there is no gravel and sand in Charkhi Dadri district
  • The distance between Yamunanagar and Charkhi Dadri districts is about 260 km, therefore the purchase of mineral from the district is neither feasible nor profitable, said officials

As per the authorities of the department, there is no gravel and sand in Charkhi Dadri district of Haryana.

However, the owners of a screening plant of Yamunanagar district have shown in their record that they purchased 2,843.96 metric tonnes (MT) of raw mining material, boulders, gravel and sand from Charkhi Dadri district in a single day on October 12, using 58 vehicles.

The screening plant is situated in Majri Tapu village of Yamunanagar district.

On the complaint of Rajesh Kumar Sangwan, Assistant Mining Engineer, Yamunanagar, a case was registered against two persons/owners under Sections 120-B, 420, 467, 471 of the IPC and Section 66 of the IT Act at the Chhappar police station recently.

Sources said as per details downloaded from the online portal of the screening plant by the authorities of the Mining Department, Yamunanagar, the owners of the screening plant purchased 2,843.96 MT of boulders, gravel and sand from a mineral dealer licence holder (MDL) of Charkhi Dadri district.

“The owners of the screening plant have shown in their record that the mineral-boulder, gravel and sand have been purchased from Charkhi Dadri district. Firstly, the mineral, gravel and sand nowhere exist in the entire Charkhi Dadri district,” said Rajesh Kumar Sangwan, Assistant Mining Engineer, Yamunanagar.

He said secondly, the purchase of mineral from such a large distance of 260 km was neither feasible nor profitable.

He said thirdly, no sale and purchase of the mineral was allowed amongst the MDL holders as per the directions issued by the department.

He added that the screening plant owners could only buy raw mining material (a mixture of boulder, gravel and sand) from legal mining quarries of the mining firms.

“It is crystal clear that the owners of the screening plant manipulated the online data at the website/portal of the Mining Department. They are generating fake transit passes/e-ravanas,” said Rajesh Sangwan.

Sources said the owners of the said screening plant didn’t make any purchase of the mineral from Charkhi Dadri district, rather they had allegedly carried out illegal mining in Yamunanagar district for monetary gains.

#illegal mining #Yamunanagar

