Sculpture artists showcase works in Hisar

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 12

A contemporary sculpture camp, organised by the Haryana Arts and Cultural Affairs Department and Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) at the DHBVN headquarters in Vidyut Nagar in Hisar, concluded here today. A sculpture garden is being set up at the DHBVN headquarters by installing these works there.

Sculptures made by the artists participating in the Hisar camp. Tribune photos

Sculpture Garden A sculpture garden is being set up at the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam headquarters by installing the scultures created by participants of the camp. Beautiful sculptures, about 15 to 25 feet high, have been created from huge black marble rocks of Bhainslana by the participating artists. — Hirday Kaushal, Art Officer, Arts and Cultural Affairs Dept

Divisional Commissioner Geeta Bharti was the chief guest at the concluding session today. She said it was a good initiative as it promoted art and gave exposure to young artists. The Art Officer of the department, Hirday Kaushal, said the event, which started on March 5, was organised to give a platform to sculpture artists from both Indian and abroad. He said a total of 15 sculptures were made.

Kaushal said the objective of the programme was to provide a cultural exchange of endangered sculpture art for artists and to give international exposure to young sculptors. “Beautiful sculptures, about 15 to 25 feet high, have been created from huge black marble rocks of Bhainslana by the participating artists. Haryana’s young sculptor Vishal, along with Ashish, displayed a beautiful modern sculpture. Artist Leonardo Magnani from Italy, too, showcased his skill at the camp,” he said.

Another Haryana artist, Suman, has created a 16-feet sculpture in which the power of five elements has been depicted. Debashish Bera, who came from West Bengal, has depicted the love of father and daughter in his work.

Hridaya Kaushal, the coordinator of the programme, said Haryana Arts and Culture Department Director General Mandeep Barar and DHBVN MD PC Meena were the main forces behind organising the event. He said retired IAS VS Kundu had carved a sculpture depicting the rhythm of energy.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hisar