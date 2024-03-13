Sculpture artists showcase works in Hisar

Hisar, March 12
A contemporary sculpture camp, organised by the Haryana Arts and Cultural Affairs Department and Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) at the DHBVN headquarters in Vidyut Nagar in Hisar, concluded here today. A sculpture garden is being set up at the DHBVN headquarters by installing these works there.
Sculpture Garden
A sculpture garden is being set up at the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam headquarters by installing the scultures created by participants of the camp.
Beautiful sculptures, about 15 to 25 feet high, have been created from huge black marble rocks of Bhainslana by the participating artists. — Hirday Kaushal, Art Officer, Arts and Cultural Affairs Dept
Divisional Commissioner Geeta Bharti was the chief guest at the concluding session today. She said it was a good initiative as it promoted art and gave exposure to young artists. The Art Officer of the department, Hirday Kaushal, said the event, which started on March 5, was organised to give a platform to sculpture artists from both Indian and abroad. He said a total of 15 sculptures were made.
Kaushal said the objective of the programme was to provide a cultural exchange of endangered sculpture art for artists and to give international exposure to young sculptors. “Beautiful sculptures, about 15 to 25 feet high, have been created from huge black marble rocks of Bhainslana by the participating artists. Haryana’s young sculptor Vishal, along with Ashish, displayed a beautiful modern sculpture. Artist Leonardo Magnani from Italy, too, showcased his skill at the camp,” he said.
Another Haryana artist, Suman, has created a 16-feet sculpture in which the power of five elements has been depicted. Debashish Bera, who came from West Bengal, has depicted the love of father and daughter in his work.
Hridaya Kaushal, the coordinator of the programme, said Haryana Arts and Culture Department Director General Mandeep Barar and DHBVN MD PC Meena were the main forces behind organising the event. He said retired IAS VS Kundu had carved a sculpture depicting the rhythm of energy.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Chief Minister Nayab Saini moves resolution in Haryana Assembly seeking trust vote
First of all, obituary references are taken up
If prevented from moving to Delhi for Thursday’s mahapanchayat, farmers to resort to sit-ins, 'rail roko' protests
To hold a press conference at the Shambhu border at 3 pm on ...
CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal
With this law, the BJP-led government at the Centre has open...
Driver, woman booked for car stunts in viral video; many thought ‘she was being abducted’
Someone inside the car holds the girl as the car moves at a ...
Joe Biden clinches nomination; presidential rematch with Donald Trump looms
It would be the first US presidential election rematch in ne...