Is a civic issue bothering you?

Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com

Sculptures cry for upkeep at park near Mughal canal

While the city lacks basic amenities, the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) has installed sculptures of 12 positions of Surya Namaskar in a park near the Mughal Canal. Thanks to the lack of maintenance, these are in a pitiable condition. The KMC had spent around Rs 30 lakh in installing these sculptures, but has not bothered to maintain these. The authorities should take care of these sculptures. Yatin Anand, Karnal

Potholed roads give hard time to commuters

Most of the roads passing through Rohtak city are in a pathetic condition. Residents as well as commuters find it difficult to drive and even walk on the badly broken and potholed roads. The roads have been lying in a pitiable condition for years, but the authorities concerned seem to be unaware of the residents’ plight. Jitender Prasad, Rohtak

Throwing garbage in the open not right

Cycling through village Boh, a garbage picker was seen looking for some saleable items such as plastic bottles etc. in a garbage dump. This reflects the abject poverty of some people and our indifferent attitude towards cleanliness. These poor rag pickers can be seen moving around in various colonies, collecting items from garbage littered in the open and alongside roads early in the morning. We as citizens should be responsible enough not to throw garbage in the open and the authorities need to be more active in garbage collection and disposal. We should have adequate garbage bins in all colonies and villages. Col RD Singh (Retd), Ambala

#karnal