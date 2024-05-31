SDM checks preparations ahead of counting

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 30

Returning Officer (RO) for Karnal Assembly by-elections and SDM Karnal Anubhav Mehta on Thursday reviewed arrangements for the counting of votes for the by-elections, which will take place at the library hall in DAV Senior Secondary School on June 4. The counting of votes for Karnal Assembly under the Lok Sabha poll will also be conducted in Hall No. 1 of the same school on the same day.

He said elaborate security arrangements had been made to ensure a smooth counting process and a duty magistrate had been appointed for it.

While addressing a meeting of the officials at his office, Mehta took feedback of the preparations for the counting of votes of Karnal Assembly by-elections and Karnal Assembly for Lok Sabha.

City Magistrate Shubham, Election Tehsildar Jaiveer Siwach, Director IT National Informatic Centre (NIC) Mahipal Sikri and Kamal Tyagi, Joint Director NIC shared the feedback. The SDM directed them to rectify if there were any shortcomings and instructed officials to complete all preparations in a timely manner for the counting.

“The duties for officials and staff at the counting tables have been assigned as per the guidelines of the Election Commission. CCTV cameras will monitor these counting centres, and entry will not be allowed without a duty pass,” he added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnal