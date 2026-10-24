SDM conducts surprise inspection of govt school in Yamunanagar

Vyaspur SDM Kuldeep Singh conducted a surprise inspection of Senior Secondary School, Vyaspur in Yamunanagar district.

During the inspection, he reviewed the school’s cleanliness, clean drinking water, toilet conditions, attendance of students and teachers and inspected other arrangements.

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He visited various classes of the school and interacted with the students and asked them questions related to studies. He assessed the students’ academic level and instructed the teachers to pay special attention to the quality of education.

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He also taught biology to Class XII students of the school and provided important information related to the subject.

He instructed the school principal to make continuous efforts to improve the level of education in the school. “Along with ensuring regular attendance of students, special attention should be paid to maintaining cleanliness, clean drinking water and proper arrangements for toilets on the school premises,” said the SDM.

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He said it was necessary to provide a clean and better educational environment to the students in the school. “Children are the future of the country, and providing them with quality education is our responsibility. The teachers play a crucial role in shaping students’ futures,” said the SDM

He urged the teachers of the school to perform their duties with utmost dedication and responsibility to ensure students’ academic and all-round development.