Home / Haryana / SDM finds sanitary conditions unsatisfactory at Rajpur school

Asks Head Teacher to encourage use of blackboards
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 03:38 AM Jul 19, 2025 IST
SDM Jaspal Singh Gill; and during the surprise inspection at Government Middle School, Rajpur, in Yamunanagar.
Vyaspur SDM Jaspal Singh Gill on Friday conducted a surprise inspection at the Government Middle School in Rajpur here.

He inspected every classroom, and found that blackboards were not being used by teachers. He also found the sanitary conditions at the school to be unsatisfactory.

He asked the Head Teacher to encourage the use of blackboards in all classrooms, and improve cleanliness at the school. “Since we are experiencing monsoon, unsanitary conditions may foster poisonous insects. Therefore, special attention should be paid to cleanliness,” Gill said.

He instructed all schools in the Vyaspur and Sadhaura areas to use blackboards and maintain cleanliness. He also instructed all teachers to assign homework to children and check it daily.

Block Education Officer Dharam Singh Rathi was among those present during this inspection.

The SDM also inspected the working of the midday meal programme at the school.

He instructed workers to pay special attention to cleanliness while cooking, so as to ensure that students’ health was not negatively impacted.

He instructed the officials concerned to ensure that dry ration was protected from moisture, and good quality vegetables were used to prepare meals.

