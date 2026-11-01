SDM has narrow escape as dumper driver tries to run him over in Yamunanagar

Vyasupur SDM Dr Kuldeep Singh had a narrow escape after a tipper (dumper) driver allegedly attempted to run him over on Saturday.

According to information, the SDM was on his way to Sadhaura town to participate in the Run for Unity programme.

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On the way, he signalled a tipper to stop on suspicion that it was carrying illegally mined minerals. However, the driver allegedly ignored the signal and instead drove towards the SDM, who somehow managed to save himself.

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In his complaint to the police, the SDM stated that on October 31, at around 6.15 am, he was heading to the PWD Rest House in Sadhaura to participate in the Run for Unity programme.

“Near the rest house, I signalled a dumper to stop as it was suspected of carrying illegally mined material. The vehicle's number plate was also not legible. Despite my signal, the driver did not stop the dumper and instead accelerated towards me in an attempt to run me over. The driver's intention was clear, and had I not moved aside in time, I would have been run over,” he said.

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The SDM further stated, “While the dumper was being chased to ascertain the identity of its driver, a car, which was accompanying the dumper as an escort vehicle, came between my vehicle and the dumper. The driver of the escort vehicle deliberately tried to block my way, applied sudden brakes and wrongfully restrained my vehicle to facilitate the escape of the illegally operating mining dumper. These acts were carried out with a predetermined common intention and as part of a conspiracy to obstruct me, a public servant, from discharging my lawful duties, attempt to kill me and help the dumper driver escape. This appears to be their modus operandi while carrying out such illegal mining activities.”

A case has been registered at Sadhaura police station against the dumper driver and the occupants of the car under relevant sections of the law.

The police said that a case had been registered and efforts were being made to nab the accused.