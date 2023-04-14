SDM-headed panel to probe fire in two school buses

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, April 13

The administration has formed a committee headed by the SDM and started an inquiry against Euro International School, Sector 45, Gurugram. On Wednesday, two buses of the school were gutted in a fire leading to panic among children and parents. According to the administration, the school claimed sparking in the wiring of buses as the reason behind the fire. The claims would be verified in the inquiry. The committee shall also review the parking arrangements of vehicles in the school as it has been complained by a few parents that the buses were parked very close to classrooms. All other schools have been asked to get their respective transport vehicles checked for safety.

“If anything happens on the school premises, the school is responsible for same. We have initiated an inquiry to check what actually happened. The children were safe but many are in trauma and school is accountable for it. The details of vehicles, fire safety arrangements etc. will be checked. All other schools too have been asked to review their security arrangements,” said DC Nishant Yadav.

The parents association across Gurugram have sought immediate switching of school buses on safer green fuels during summers.

“CNG is unsafe and we are made to pay through our nose for the transport by the school. If they take money they should ensure the safety of children. The school needs to get more safe buses and justify the transport fee,” said a parent.