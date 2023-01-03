SDM, kin held in bribery case

Gurugram, January 2
The State Vigilance Bureau, Gurugram, today arrested the Hathin SDM and his three family members in a bribery case. The accused allegedly accepted Rs 9.60 lakh from a woman candidate on the pretext of ensuring her win in the Nuh zila parishad election.
In fact, the deal was finalised for Rs 10 lakh and the accused had accepted Rs 9.60 lakh from the poll candidate. The accused SDM has been identified as Vakeel Ahmed. He is also the member secretary of the Demukt and Nomadic Tribes Board. His two brothers and an uncle have also been arrested.
An FIR was registered at the State Vigilance Bureau under Sections 384 (extortion), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and Sections 7A and 13(1)B of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
“The accused will be produced in a city court on Tuesday,” said Jitender Kumar, spokesperson of the State Vigilance Bureau, Gurugram.
