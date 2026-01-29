The police have found the complaint of Guhla SDM Pramesh Singh against Congress MLA Devender Hans with regard to the offering of a toy during a protest recently, as of non-cognisable nature. The police have approached the court to seek permission to conduct a detailed investigation into the matter.

Advertisement

“The complaint is found to be of non-cognisable nature, so we have sought permission from the court to investigate the matter further,” said Upasana, SP.

Advertisement

The SDM had filed a complaint with the SP and DC Aparajita on January 20, alleging that the MLA and others obstructed him from discharging his official duties, threatened him, and humiliated him during a protest. The SDM demanded the registration of an FIR in the case.

Advertisement

During a protest, the MLA attempted to hand over a toy to the SDM, which was captured on a video, which went viral.