SDO booked for corruption in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, April 22

The police have registered a case under the Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act against an SDO of the Municipal Corporation, Faridabad (MCF).

The case has been registered on the basis of the audio recording in which the complainant identified as Navneet Sethi, a resident of Indira Enclave, Sector 21D, had alleged that the accused had demanded money in lieu of getting a building plan approved.

It is revealed that though a case under Sections 420, 406 and 120- B of the IPC has been booked by the police last month, the police has registered a fresh case against the official identified as Sumer Singh (SDO).

Amarpal, a JE, had been booked on March 21, last for allegedly taking Rs 2.50 lakh from the complainant in connection with the building plan approval in 2019.

It is reported that action comes in wake of the directions of the court after a petition was filed by the complainant. According to details, the complainant had contacted the accused for getting approvals of two flats built by him in 2019 in Sector 21D.

It is revealed that the accused was JE (Junior Engineer) at that time. An inquiry had been marked to the in-charge, Police Post, Sector 21D.