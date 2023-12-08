SDO held for taking Rs 50,000 bribe

Yamunanagar, December 7
A team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) today arrested an SDO, Sandeep Kumar, for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a contractor for the bills passed for development works.
He was arrested at the office of the Radaur block development and panchayat officer, where he was posted. Inspector Sachin Kumar of the Karnal ACB stated that the SDO had demanded Rs 60,000 from the contractor.
The SDO had reportedly warned the contractor that if he failed to cough up the bribe, he would be blacklisted and would hence no longer get any contract for development works. The contractor had already forked out Rs 10,000 yesterday, but he was not willing to pay up the remainder of the sum. So, he lodged a complaint with the Karnal ACB office today.
A trap was laid to arrest the SDO, and a sum of Rs 50,000 was recovered from him. A case has been registered at the Panchkula ACB police station under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 384 of the IPC.
