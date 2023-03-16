Sealing notice served on 19 illegal dyeing units in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, March 15

A task force comprising the officials of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) and various other departments raided 19 unauthorised dyeing units and served sealing notices on these in the last two days.

The team inspected eight units in Basantpur today and 11 units yesterday. These were locked, but the authorities broke open the locks to carry out the inspection, an official said. The water and electricity connections of the units were snapped.

The task force also consists of the officials from the DC office, Municipal Corporation of Faridabad, Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam and the police.

The official said the HSPCB had temporarily sealed the premises of these units and served the sealing notice. “We might start the permanent sealing process after a period of 15 days if the owners didn’t provide a reply,” he said.

Taking action on complaints lodged at the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) portal, a total of 29 such units have been sealed in 2022. Narender Sirohi, a resident who has lodged around 70 complaints in the past two years, said though action had been taken against several units, around 60 more such units were functioning and causing pollution. “Despite the drive, the menace is far from over as the defaulters keep on shifting from one place to other,” Sirohi said. “Almost all the units inspected were locked. Since they were not functioning during the raid, no environmental compensation had been collected from the defaulters,” he added.

Smita Kanodia, Regional Officer of the HPSCB, said action was being taken against the unauthorised units regularly.