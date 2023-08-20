Sealing of temples: Karnal admn reaches out to people, explores options

Tribune News Service

Karnal, August 19

A day after the residents of Ansal Town opened the gates of a temple which was sealed by the District Town Planning Department on Friday, the district administration reached out to the people on Saturday and pacified them. The administration has called a joint meeting of the Resident Welfare Association (RWA), township company and the District Town Planner (DTP) on Monday to find out a solution to the issue.

On the demand of the RWA, the administration did not seal the gates of the temple in view of the religious month of Shravan and teej festival.

The administration will explore all options, including the reasons as to why the temple was not constructed at the site earmarked for the religious place in the colony by the township company.

A team of the District Town Planning Department sealed temples one each in Ansal Town and Parsvnath City on Friday afternoon, which the authorities claimed were constructed illegally. After the sealing process, the residents of Ansal Town opened the seal of one of the temples on Friday evening and threatened to continue puja there. After observing the resentment among people on the issue, the district administration sent SDM Karnal Anubhav Mehta and DSP (hqs), Suresh Kumar, who pacified them.

“RWA, DTP and township company have been asked to come with their cases on Monday for a joint meeting,” said the SDM.

