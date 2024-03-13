 Search for new Haryana BJP chief to be fast-tracked : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Search for new Haryana BJP chief to be fast-tracked

Search for new Haryana BJP chief to be fast-tracked

Search for new Haryana BJP chief to be fast-tracked

Manohar Lal Khattar



Tribune News Service

Geetanjali Gayatri

Chandigarh, March 12

Given the BJP’s principle of one man, one post, the state unit of the BJP could have a new president following the swearing-in of Nayab Singh Saini as the Chief Minister. He was appointed state chief of the party in October this year and was expected to lead the party into elections.

Mission to win all 10 seats

The mission is to win all 10 Lok Sabha seats and the party can’t afford to give any seats to its alliance partner. Though no decision has been taken, the JJP seems to have decided to contest all seats. Manohar Lal Khattar, ex-cm

Has come a long way

We came to know about his elevation only from news channels. He has come a long way from being a worker of the party to the state chief to the Chief Minister. Suman Saini, wife of CM Nayab Singh Saini

Saini can continue for SIX months without contesting

Since newly sworn-in CM Nayab Singh Saini is an MP, he can continue in office for six months without contesting from any Assembly seat, as per rules. However, Assembly elections are due in October, over seven months away. This means either he will have to contest from an Assembly seat, which seems unlikely, or early elections will have to be held in the state. Sources said the chances of holding elections early are more likely than Saini contesting from an Assembly segment.

REBELS TO ‘EXTEND’ SUPPORT

  • Choosing to skip the party meeting in Delhi, five MLAs of the JJP spent the day in Chandigarh as the BJP churning took place
  • They said they will chart out their future course of action but would be unwilling to go back into the JJP fold. They said they would ‘extend’ support to the government from outside even though the government faces no threat and is comfortably placed as of now
  • The JJP MLAs cannot merge the party into the BJP since they require two-thirds of the MLAs with them, failing which they would attract the anti-defection law and could face disqualification

However, with his elevation, the search for a new president would have to be fast-tracked since the Lok Sabha elections are likely to be announced by next week.

While sources said the idea of bringing in Saini was essentially to cut out the anti-incumbency from the nine-and-a-half years rule of the Manohar Lal Khattar government, the central leadership wanted a new-look government in place before the state goes to polls. The sudden decision to replace Khattar right before the Lok Sabha elections has come as a shock to the party leaders as well.

Speaking to the media, Khattar said the mission was to win all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana and the party could not afford to give any seats to its alliance partner. He said though no formal decision on the alliance has been taken, the JJP also seems to have decided to contest on all 10 seats.

Dismissing the sudden development to replace him as Chief Minister, Khattar said it was on expected lines. “The Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh were replaced though it happened after the Assembly elections. In Haryana’s case, the party decided to do so now. I have been conveyed that I would be given another responsibility and it could also be that I will contest the Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Nayab Singh Saini


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

SBI submits electoral bonds' details to Election Commission

2
Haryana

Anil Vij skips Nayab Saini's oath-taking event; his name was on list of ministers, says Khattar

3
Chandigarh

Surendra Singh Yadav is new Chandigarh DGP

4
Trending

Video: Out on 6-hour parole for his wedding, gangster Kala Jathedi ties knot with Anuradha Choudhary

5
Haryana

Upstaged, ‘kingmaker’ JJP faces uphill battle in Haryana

6
India

Congress announces second list for Lok Sabha poll; Nakul Nath to contest from Chhindwara, Gaurav Gogoi from Jorhat

7
Haryana

New Haryana CM Nayab Saini asks governor to convene assembly session on Wednesday to prove majority

8
Himachal

Supreme Court defers hearing on disqualified rebel Himachal Congress MLAs to March 18

9
Entertainment

‘One love’: Diljit Dosanjh vibes with tribal women in Kinnaur, watch him embrace the local traditions with a dash of swag

10
Haryana

Gangster Kala Jatheri marries 'lady don' in Delhi today; 'Grih pravesh' tomorrow at Haryana's Sonipat village

Don't Miss

View All
Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner
India

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner Wakeel Hasan

Top News

Haryana Assembly session to prove govt’s majority gets under way

Chief Minister Nayab Saini moves resolution in Haryana Assembly seeking trust vote

First of all, obituary references are taken up

If prevented from moving to Delhi for Thursday’s mahapanchayat, farmers to resort to sit-ins, rail rook protests

If prevented from moving to Delhi for Thursday’s mahapanchayat, farmers to resort to sit-ins, 'rail roko' protests

To hold a press conference at the Shambhu border at 3 pm on ...

CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal

CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal

With this law, the BJP-led government at the Centre has open...

Driver, woman booked for car stunts in viral video; many thought ‘she was being kidnapped’

Driver, woman booked for car stunts in viral video; many thought ‘she was being abducted’

Someone inside the car holds the girl as the car moves at a ...

Biden clinches nomination, bruising presidential rematch with Trump looms

Joe Biden clinches nomination; presidential rematch with Donald Trump looms

It would be the first US presidential election rematch in ne...


Cities

View All

Lok Sabha poll: CRPF company deployed in Amritsar areas

Lok Sabha poll: CRPF company deployed in Amritsar areas

Amritsar MC Commissioner pays visit to Ram Bagh, okays funds for revamp

Registration for e-rickshaws begins in Amritsar

Lack of warning signs at road construction projects a threat to commuters’ lives in Amritsar

Amritsar: Ministerial staff burn copies of Budget for ignoring them

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Hundreds throng kisan mela at KVK Bathinda

Do not fool people, Banwarilal Purohit rejects free water resolution

Do not fool people, Banwarilal Purohit rejects free water resolution passed by Chandigarh MC House

Three held for robbing cash collector of Rs 11 lakh near Elante mall in Chandigarh

5 rounds fired at music firm owners in Mohali

Gang of bike thieves busted in Mohali

2 more arrested in Mohali firing case

CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal

CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal

7 held for supplying spurious ‘life-saving’ cancer medicines

Rooftop solar plants to be set up on 645 govt, MC buildings

Borewell victim was trying to flee after committing theft: Police

Gangster ties knot with ‘Madam Minz’ amid heavy security

Farmers’ protest affects work at Saanjh Kendras

Farmers’ protest affects work at Saanjh Kendras

Improvement Trust fined for failing to give possession of plot

Illegal mining in villages: 12 suspects held, 14 cases registered, claim police

Migrant woman found murdered

Jalandhar Admn all set for smooth conduct of LS elections: DC

MP Bittu put under house arrest citing preventive action by police

MP Bittu put under house arrest citing preventive action by police

Sensor-based smart traffic lights to come up at 42 main junctions in Ludhiana

Govt college official booked for sexually harassing asst professor

A first: Locomotor disabled students get motorised wheelchairs in Punjab

MCH expansion work to miss another deadline

Nine months on, old bus stand of Patiala made operational again

Nine months on, old bus stand of Patiala made operational again

Orientation programme at Lakshmi Bai Institute

Ex-servicemen lash out at Centre for not conceding their demands