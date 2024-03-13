Search for new Haryana BJP chief to be fast-tracked

Tribune News Service

Geetanjali Gayatri

Chandigarh, March 12

Given the BJP’s principle of one man, one post, the state unit of the BJP could have a new president following the swearing-in of Nayab Singh Saini as the Chief Minister. He was appointed state chief of the party in October this year and was expected to lead the party into elections.

Mission to win all 10 seats The mission is to win all 10 Lok Sabha seats and the party can’t afford to give any seats to its alliance partner. Though no decision has been taken, the JJP seems to have decided to contest all seats. Manohar Lal Khattar, ex-cm Has come a long way We came to know about his elevation only from news channels. He has come a long way from being a worker of the party to the state chief to the Chief Minister. Suman Saini, wife of CM Nayab Singh Saini Saini can continue for SIX months without contesting Since newly sworn-in CM Nayab Singh Saini is an MP, he can continue in office for six months without contesting from any Assembly seat, as per rules. However, Assembly elections are due in October, over seven months away. This means either he will have to contest from an Assembly seat, which seems unlikely, or early elections will have to be held in the state. Sources said the chances of holding elections early are more likely than Saini contesting from an Assembly segment. REBELS TO ‘EXTEND’ SUPPORT Choosing to skip the party meeting in Delhi, five MLAs of the JJP spent the day in Chandigarh as the BJP churning took place

They said they will chart out their future course of action but would be unwilling to go back into the JJP fold. They said they would ‘extend’ support to the government from outside even though the government faces no threat and is comfortably placed as of now

The JJP MLAs cannot merge the party into the BJP since they require two-thirds of the MLAs with them, failing which they would attract the anti-defection law and could face disqualification

However, with his elevation, the search for a new president would have to be fast-tracked since the Lok Sabha elections are likely to be announced by next week.

While sources said the idea of bringing in Saini was essentially to cut out the anti-incumbency from the nine-and-a-half years rule of the Manohar Lal Khattar government, the central leadership wanted a new-look government in place before the state goes to polls. The sudden decision to replace Khattar right before the Lok Sabha elections has come as a shock to the party leaders as well.

Speaking to the media, Khattar said the mission was to win all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana and the party could not afford to give any seats to its alliance partner. He said though no formal decision on the alliance has been taken, the JJP also seems to have decided to contest on all 10 seats.

Dismissing the sudden development to replace him as Chief Minister, Khattar said it was on expected lines. “The Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh were replaced though it happened after the Assembly elections. In Haryana’s case, the party decided to do so now. I have been conveyed that I would be given another responsibility and it could also be that I will contest the Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

