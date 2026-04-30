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Home / Haryana / Section 163 imposed in Haryana's Yamunanagar for fair conduct of NEET-UG exam

Section 163 imposed in Haryana's Yamunanagar for fair conduct of NEET-UG exam

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 09:09 PM Apr 30, 2026 IST
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District Magistrate Preeti holds a meeting with officials regarding conduct of the NEET-UG exam in Yamunanagar.
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District Magistrate Preeti has issued an order under Section 163 to ensure the fair and transparent conduct of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) on May 3.

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In this regard, the Deputy Commissioner-cum-DM held a meeting with centre superintendents, supervisors, duty magistrates and flying squad officers at the district secretariat on Thursday, issuing necessary guidelines for the smooth conduct of the examination.

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In her orders, she stated that six examination centres had been set up in Yamunanagar district for the test, where around 1,736 candidates would appear.

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According to the order, photocopying shops, book stalls and other establishments within a 500-metre radius of the examination centres will remain closed from 9 am to 6 pm on the day of the examination. Mobile phones will be prohibited at the centres.

“This order will not apply to the police or the staff involved in conducting the examination. If any violation of the rules is found anywhere, action will be taken under Section 223 of the CrPC,” the DM said in her order.

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She added that, for the successful conduct of the examination, the Additional Deputy Commissioner had been appointed overall in-charge, while Jyoti Luthra, Principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Vyaspur, had been designated as the City Coordinator.

“Examination centres have been set up in Shaheed Naveen Vaidya Government Senior Secondary School, Model Town; Government Senior Secondary School, Model Colony; PM Shri Government Senior Secondary School, Damla; Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School near Municipal Corporation Office, Jagadhri; Government Girls Senior Secondary School near Jagadhri Bus Stand in Srinagar Colony; and Government Model Senior Secondary School, Buria. Along with basic facilities, there will be extensive police arrangements at all the examination centres,” said DM Preeti.

Superintendent of Police Kamaldeep Goyal, Additional Deputy Commissioner Naveen Ahuja, City Magistrate Piyush Gupta, Radaur SDM Narender Kumar, District Education Officer Prem Lata, and Principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Vyaspur, Jyoti Luthra, along with other officials, were present at the meeting.

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