Second Covid case in a week in Gurugram

Gurugram, December 22
The Health Department has swung into action after a 42-year-old woman tested Covid-positive, the second such case this week. Earlier, a woman, who had returned from abroad, had tested positive.
According to the Health Department, the woman has mild Covid symptoms — cough and sore throat — and has been isolated at her house.
None of her family members has reported any symptoms so far. District Surveillance Officer Dr Jai Prakash Rajliwal said currently, there are two active Covid cases in the district.
The Health Department is monitoring both patients, who are being treated at their home. The department today identified 87 suspect patients, whose samples have been sent for testing. Of these, 19 patients are awaiting their test results.
