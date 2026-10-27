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Home / Haryana / Second FIR in 2 days over suspected paddy inflow from UP, Meri Fasal Mera Byora portal under scanner

Second FIR in 2 days over suspected paddy inflow from UP, Meri Fasal Mera Byora portal under scanner

The police will examine the e-procurement system, gate passes, vehicle movement records, procurement and available CCTV footage

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 10:55 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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The Gharaunda police have registered a fresh FIR in connection with suspected inflow of paddy from Uttar Pradesh into Gharaunda grain market. Tribune photo
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The Gharaunda police have registered a fresh FIR in connection with suspected inflow of paddy from Uttar Pradesh into Gharaunda grain market. It is second FIR in just two days as earlier an FIR was registered in Indri. The FIRs have brought the verification of farmers’ records and the use of the Meri Fasal Mera Byora (MFMB) portal under scanner during the ongoing paddy procurement season.

In the latest case, Gharaunda police have registered an FIR under Sections 318(4), 336(2) and 61 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, on the complaint of Market Committee Secretary Sunil Kumar over suspected irregularities in the arrival of paddy at the New Grain Market in Gharaunda. He raises the possibility that farmer registration details on the MFMB portal may have been misused to facilitate the e-procurement of paddy allegedly brought from Uttar Pradesh.

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However, allegations are yet to be investigated, and the actual source of the paddy, the use of farmer registration details and the roles of the persons concerned will be determined through investigation.

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As per the complaint, three tractor-trolleys entered the mandi through gate number 3 at around 7.45 am on October 25 without gate passes. The vehicles were reportedly linked to Krishan, a resident of Ballah village, and M/s Bhim Singh Sons, a firm operating in the mandi whose proprietor is Amit Mann.

During physical verification, the Market Committee reportedly noticed suspected irregularities relating to the arrival of the paddy. A show-cause notice was issued to arhtiya by the market committee secretary.

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The district administration has already increased vigil in the grain markets as well as on Haryana-UP border with an additional naka near Biana village on the border. Besides, Deputy Commissioner Anand Kumar Sharma has directed officials to verify around 13,000 farmers registered on the MFMB portal whose paddy had not reached the grain markets. Patwaris have been assigned the duty to verify these farmers to establish whether registered farmers are genuine or fake entries were made.

The officials have been directed to complete the verification seriously and examine the information whether they have harvested, stored their crop, sold it elsewhere or have other reasons for not bringing it to the designated grain markets.

“It is the second FIR in connection with the arrival of paddy from UP. We are also cross-checking the data of gate passes with the arrival at the shop of arhtiyas. Strict action will be initiated if lapses are found,” said Rahul Raiya, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC).

An investigation in both the FIRs has been initiated by the police. The police will examine the e-procurement system, gate passes, vehicle movement records, procurement and available CCTV footage. The probe will establish the actual source of the paddy and determine whether the farmer records or procurement system were misused, said Karan Goel, Superintendent of Police (SP).

DC Sharma made it clear that negligence would not be tolerated. Action will be taken if anyone is found involved in facilitating the arrival of UP paddy in grain markets. “The verification of 13,000 farmers, who are yet to bring their paddy in the grain markets, will also be done by patwaris. SDMs have been directed to ensure verification with transparency,” said Dr Sharma.

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