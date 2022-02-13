Second FIR in Gurugram building roof collapse

Sumedha Sharma
Gurugram, February 13
Following the recommendations of District Town and Country planner RS Bhath, Gurugram police on Sunday booked seven persons, including MD, architects, contractors and structure engineers of Chintel Pardesio, involved in the project.
The FIR has been registered at Bajhghera police station under section 10 of Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act 1975. 120 B (conspiracy), 417, 420 (cheating), 465 (Punishment for forgery), 467 (forgery), 468 (forging document) and 471 (using forged document) of Indian Penal Code.
S Bhath, district town planner, submitted his report on Sunday in which he stated that after examination of the facts of the case, the mishap has proved that the certificate of structure engineer and proof consultant and work of contractor is not creditworthy and rather fraudulent. “As per provisions of Haryana Scheduled Roads and Controlled Areas, restriction of unregulated development Act no 41 of 1963 and Haryana development and regulation of urban area Act 8 of 1975 and rules framed thereunder, the licence, the structure engineer and the contractors are solely responsible for the unfortunate incident.”
