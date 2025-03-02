Second illegal rehab centre busted in Dabwali, 29 rescued

Dabwali, notorious for its deep-rooted narcotics problem, continues to grapple with the growing drug menace despite its designation as Haryana’s 24th police district in September 2023. Now, law enforcement is facing a disturbing new challenge — illegal rehabilitation centres masquerading as treatment facilities while operating more like paying guest accommodations, exploiting families and endangering lives.

In a major crackdown, the police raided an unauthorised rehab centre, Eknoor Nasha Mukti Kendra, in Kabir Basti, Dabwali, and rescued 29 addicts living in deplorable, prison-like conditions. Two individuals, Hardeep Singh from Dabwali and Iqbal Singh from Bathinda, Punjab, were arrested during the operation.

This marks the second illegal rehab centre exposed in just 10 days. “This illegal rehab centre was operating without any permission. Twenty-nine drug addicts from Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan were forcefully kept here. Their families were charged hefty fees in the name of treatment, but they were being blatantly cheated,” said Dabwali SP Siddhant Jain.

“Most of the addicts here were heroin and chitta users. There was no medical supervision and the entire setup was a violation of every norm,” he added.

Families, desperate to help their loved ones, were lured by misleading pamphlets and false promises, unknowingly sending addicts into unsafe conditions. The illegal centres charged between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 monthly but offered little beyond food and shelter — devoid of any real rehabilitation.

Dabwali has seven registered rehab centres where 110 addicts are undergoing legitimate treatment. “We are taking strict action against drug peddlers and medical stores selling illegal medicines. Since September 21, 2024, we have sealed 41 such medical stores,” the SP said.

To combat the growing crisis, police have also launched awareness programmes across villages, aiming to educate the youth about the dangers of drug addiction.

However, the situation remains dire.Local resident Iqbal Singh Shant, son of a freedom fighter, has called for stronger law enforcement, demanding two more police stations in Dabwali and the upgrading of posts in Chautala and Goriwala villages. “The government must increase the number of police personnel and equip them with advanced technology and better vehicles to tackle this worsening drug crisis,” he urged.

Drug-related deaths in Dabwali continue to rise. Just last week, a 28-year-old man from Chautala village was found dead inside a government school, the result of a drug overdose — an incident that reflects the growing human toll of this epidemic.