Secondary garbage collection points to be under 24x7 surveillance in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, May 2

To ensure better waste management in city, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will put all secondary garbage collection points under 24X7 surveillance. Chairing the meeting of planning cell, CEO PC Meena ordered setting up of a monitoring system of the secondary garbage collection points for waste management by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG).

This will be liaised with the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) of the GMDA. The survey of these 35 points, along with the Bandwari garbage collection site, was conducted by the GMDA. Based on the survey, it was noted that of these locations, 14 are having optical fiber connectivity whereas for 21 locations and Bandwari location, optical fiber network will have to be laid for connecting these locations to ICCC. CEO GMDA directed the Smart City Division that in the first phase of this project, CCTV cameras will be installed at the 14 locations where the optic fibre connection is laid and the video feed will be integrated with ICCC of GMDA wherein the live feeds can be monitored on real time basis by the concerned teams. Additionally, CCTV surveillance system will also be installed at the Bandhwari site.

GMDA CEO further outlined that data of all the challans being issued at these secondary points should be reconciled with data collected at Bandhwari site where the ultimate disposal of waste is taking place. Data of waste segregation being done by the respective waste segregation agencies should also be integrated with the Integrated Command & Control Center.

“To better monitor the waste segregation and waste management services in the city, smart technology-based solutions are being explored to track the day-to-day operations in a more efficient manner. We will incorporate CCTV surveillance on these locations and create a robust data collection system as well to ensure that challans are being mapped correctly at both the secondary garbage collection and final disposal sites,” said Meena.

To facilitate distribution of water from the Sector 16 boosting station, the proposal to construct a new pump chamber there and the installation of new machinery was approved in the meeting.