Secretaries get more financial autonomy, can spend up to 45% in Q2 under schemes

In a move to accelerate development across Haryana, the Nayab Singh Saini-led government has significantly increased the financial autonomy of administrative secretaries. They will now be allowed to incur expenditure up to 45% under Capital and Revenue Schemes during the July-September quarter, up from the existing 20%.

“The enhanced spending on the Capital and Revenue Schemes would go a long way in putting the state on a higher trajectory of growth. The larger spending on the twin schemes would bear fruit in the run-up to the first anniversary of the Saini government on October 17, 2025, when the BJP government would showcase its development model in Haryana,” said Rajiv Jaitley, media adviser to the Chief Minister.

Capital schemes provide incentives for businesses and organisations to invest in long-term assets, infrastructure, or expansion projects whereas revenue schemes focus on generating income or increasing government revenue.

Currently, administrative secretaries are authorised to spend funds in a phased manner: 25% in the first quarter (April-June), 20% in the second quarter (July-September), 25% in the third quarter (October-December) and 30% in the fourth quarter (January-March).

To streamline procedures and improve departmental efficiency, the Finance Department has decided to delegate powers to the administrative secretaries to relax the quarter-wise ceiling up to 45% in the second quarter under these schemes.

A government order justified the decision, stating, “In order to streamline the procedure and enhance the efficiency of the departments, the Finance Department has decided to delegate the power to the administrative secretaries for relaxing the quarter-wise ceiling in the second quarter up to 45% under the Capital and Revenue Schemes.”

However, the order emphasised that secretaries would only exercise this exemption in exceptional circumstances and with due diligence to maintain fiscal discipline.

Additionally, copies of the secretaries’ spending orders will have to be sent to the Joint Director, Computer Cell, Finance Department, to ensure necessary updates in the Online Budget Allocation and Management System.