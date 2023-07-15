Section 144 imposed in 3 villages near Punjab border

Tribune News Service

Hisar, July 14

The Fatehabad district administration has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC along the Punjab borders in the revenue area of Chandpura, Sighani and Sadhanwas villages in the district.

DC Mandeep Kaur issued the orders on the request of the Fatehabad SP today. The Fatehabad police have apprehended law and order situation along the border on the issue of lifting of sand from the canal. The orders stated that tension is building up between the villagers of Haryana and that of Punjab on the issue of flow of floodwaters. The people of Punjab were lifting sand from the canal to build an embankment to prevent water entering Punjab areas from the Haryana side. While the residents of villages in Fatehabad district are using the sand to strengthen ring bundhs around their residential areas to prevent water from entering houses.

The sources said the issue of baandh near Chandpura village is a major issue between Haryana and Punjab villagers as its breach could cause floods in Punjab. On the other hand, if the bundh remained intact, the excessive amount of waters gathered could worsen flood situation in Fatehabad villages in Jakhal area.

