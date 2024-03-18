Section 144 imposed in Sirsa district

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, March 17

Keeping in view the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections scheduled for May 25, District Magistrate RK Singh has invoked Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code, 1973, to maintain law and order in Sirsa district.

He stated in the orders that during the period, it would be prohibited for any person to carry weapons or any other type of arms while moving around. Additionally, all licence holders under the Arms Act 1959 had been instructed to deposit their weapons either at their nearest police stations or with approved arms dealers.

He emphasised the necessity of maintaining peace, law and order at public places to prevent any kind of disturbance, loss of life and property and potential unrest.

He warned that violators of the orders would be liable for punishment under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

He clarified that these rules would not apply to government officials/employees working in the police department and other public areas who were on duty.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha #Sirsa