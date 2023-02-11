Sections under SC/ST Act added to domestic worker's assault case

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, February 10

A three-member team of the Jharkhand police and the mother of 17-year-old domestic help reached the civil hospital today.

Meanwhile, the accused, Manish Khattar, after his two-day police remand was produced in a city court today and sent to judicial custody, said the police. The police said the statement of the girl would be recorded soon in the court under Section 164 of the CrPC.

“We have added sections under the SC/ST Act in the FIR, while other sections might be added as per the evidences,” said Inspector Dinkar, SHO, New Colony police station.

While the victim is under watch of the local police, a cop of the Jharkhand police has also been deployed there.

The girl is undergoing treatment at Sector 10 Civil Hospital. Counselling of the victim was also done on Thursday and Friday by the Sakhi Centre activists.

“The victim said every time she did not work properly, she was tortured by the accused. The report of the evidences revealed that during the counselling will also be shared with the police soon,” said Pinki Malik, in-charge of the Sakhi Centre.

The domestic help was rescued on Tuesday and a couple was arrested by the police on Wednesday on the charge of torturing and sexual harassment.