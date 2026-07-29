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Home / Haryana / Sector 106 residents file police complaint against MCG over proposed C&D waste site

Sector 106 residents file police complaint against MCG over proposed C&D waste site

Allege violation of NGT order, illegal tree felling and lack of pollution board clearance for Babupur project

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 09:53 PM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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Residents of Godrej Meridien and neighbouring housing societies in Sector 106 have lodged a police complaint against officials of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and its contractor over a proposed construction and demolition (C&D) waste processing facility and dump site at Babupur. They alleged that the project violates a standing National Green Tribunal (NGT) order and could trigger a pollution crisis similar to the Bandhwari landfill.

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A large number of Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) office-bearers and residents reached the Rajendra Park police station on Wednesday and submitted a written complaint seeking action against MCG officials and the contractor executing the project.

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The residents alleged that the MCG floated the tender for the facility without obtaining prior approval from the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), in violation of an NGT order dated January 24, 2018, which mandates that no C&D waste processing unit can be established without the board’s prior clearance.

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The complaint also alleged that trees were being illegally felled at the proposed site to facilitate construction. Residents submitted photographs as evidence, claiming that large-scale tree cutting near a residential area would worsen air pollution and dust levels, posing a health risk to thousands of families.

Adding to their allegations, residents claimed that a regional pollution board official stated the department had no information about the proposed dump site in Sector 106, indicating that the MCG had initiated the tender process without obtaining mandatory environmental and statutory clearances.

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Invoking Section 26 of the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010, the residents said violation of or non-compliance with NGT orders can attract imprisonment of up to three years. They pointed out that the matter is already pending before the tribunal, with the next hearing scheduled for September 10, 2026, and demanded that all work at the site be halted until the NGT delivers its decision.

RWA president B. Sareen said, “Working without the board’s permission is a direct mockery of the law.”

The residents have urged the police and district administration to intervene immediately, stop all construction activity and impose a complete ban on tree felling at the site until the tribunal adjudicates the matter.

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