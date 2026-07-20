Sector-4 stadium to be developed with advance sports facilities: Sonepat MLA Madaan

Sonepat MLA Nikhil Madaan, along with officials of the Sonepat Metropolitan Development Authority (SMDA), visited the sports stadium in Sector 4 to discuss its development plan.

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Madaan said the Sector-4 sports stadium would be rejuvenated with advanced sports facilities to provide better infrastructure for sportspersons.

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He said Haryana, especially Sonepat, is considered a hub of sporting excellence. Sportspersons from Sonepat have consistently won a large number of medals, whether at the Olympic Games or the Commonwealth Games. Keeping in view the needs of the district’s sporting talent, it is essential to develop various sports facilities at the Sector 4 sports stadium at the earliest.

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He said two volleyball courts, two pickleball courts, two basketball courts, two lawn tennis courts, a box cricket facility, and a padel court would be constructed at the stadium.

The MLA further said that until the multipurpose hall and athletics pavilion are constructed, an open cricket ground should also be developed at the site.

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Madaan directed SMDA officials to prepare a detailed project report for all the proposed works at the earliest and said the tender process for these development projects would begin soon.

The MLA further said a theme park would be developed on 14 acres of land adjoining the sports stadium under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode. He also directed officials to initiate work on the project.

He also instructed SMDA officials to prepare a detailed report for the development of an 'Oxygen Bagh' on 15 acres of land adjoining the Rajpura Minor canal, saying the project would play an important role in curbing pollution and maintaining the environment.

Yajesh Mehra, XEN, Amit Kumar, XEN, SDO Rajpal, and JE Gaurav Kumar were also present during the MLA’s visit to the sports stadium.