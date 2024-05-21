Sector officers appointed

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, May 20

District Election Officer RK Singh has appointed 39 zonal magistrates and 76 sector officers in all five Assembly constituencies of Sirsa district.

He said the zonal magistrates and sector officers will make sure that basic facilities are provided during voting in their respective areas. Besides, they will resolve any voting-related issues on the polling day.

In Kalanwali, 8 zonal magistrates have been appointed, while 15 sector officers have been named. In Dabwali, 8 zonal magistrates have been announced, while 16 sector officers will perform their duties on the polling day.

In Rania, the number of zonal magistrates are 8, while 16 sector officers will discharge their duties. In Ellenabad, 7 zonal magistrates have been appointed, while 14 sector officers will perform their duties.

